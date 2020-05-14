Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million.

HCAP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

HCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,854.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 14,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,977 shares of company stock worth $342,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

