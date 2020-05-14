HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $361,032.43

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $361,032.43 and $85.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

