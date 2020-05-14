Havy Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Havy has a market capitalization of $7,793.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Havy has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar. One Havy token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00262195 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00449965 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007348 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005330 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Havy Profile

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,908,219,141 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. The official website for Havy is havy.io.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

