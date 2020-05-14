Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $114.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 888,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.