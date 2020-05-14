HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,495. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.