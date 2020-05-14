HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 291,900 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

NYSE:HCI traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $342.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $49,281 in the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCI. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

