HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,952,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of HDFC Bank worth $152,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 452,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,858. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

