Head-To-Head Contrast: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) versus Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Liquidia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 2,921.01 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -65.06 Liquidia Technologies $8.07 million 27.38 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -3.01

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia Technologies. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Co-Diagnostics and Liquidia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Liquidia Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 87.19%. Liquidia Technologies has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 413.48%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Liquidia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -2,881.40% -160.48% -141.88% Liquidia Technologies N/A -153.61% -73.34%

Summary

Liquidia Technologies beats Co-Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

