Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Health Insurance Innovations’ score:

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HIIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The firm has a market cap of $309.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.