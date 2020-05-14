HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $2.36 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $679.22 million and $501,041.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00024755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005731 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

