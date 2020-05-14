Helium Trading Down 10% This Week (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $236,205.25 and $27.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004864 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

