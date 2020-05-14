HelloGold (HGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. HelloGold has a total market cap of $197,240.08 and $1.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01989699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00169051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

