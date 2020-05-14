Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 11,053 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,098,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

