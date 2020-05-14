Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,369 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.11. 165,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,276. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

