Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 710,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $48,591.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $47,712.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 480,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,238.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 211,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,306. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

