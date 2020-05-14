Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

