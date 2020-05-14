Hi Mutual Society (HMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,388.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $6,388.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.90 or 0.03414934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030721 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

