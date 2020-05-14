High Liner Foods Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for High Liner Foods in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.84 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

TSE HLF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.68. The company had a trading volume of 77,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,324. The company has a market capitalization of $211.31 million and a PE ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.89. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$5.19 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.10%.

In other news, Director Robert Pace acquired 11,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,750.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

