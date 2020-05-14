Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of HLT opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

