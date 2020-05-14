Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003302 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $91.84 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 371,888,114 coins and its circulating supply is 288,517,908 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

