Hochtief (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €85.00 by Independent Research

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) has been given a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

HOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.83 ($131.20).

Shares of HOT opened at €64.40 ($74.88) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €66.42 and its 200-day moving average is €95.29. Hochtief has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

