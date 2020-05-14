Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 9,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. First Command Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 15,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.48. 6,431,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.