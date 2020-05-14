Honest Market Cap Reaches $312,842.95 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $312,842.95 and $5,456.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01989699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00169051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

