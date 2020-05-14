Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $125.90. 441,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.20.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

