Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Short Interest Update

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

NYSE HON traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

