HOQU Reaches Market Cap of $434,672.42 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $434,672.42 and $3.31 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.92 or 0.01991014 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00167552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

