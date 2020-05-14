Horizen Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Horizen has a total market cap of $48.58 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00056564 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Upbit. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00447818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00094814 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,067,475 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Graviex, COSS, BiteBTC, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

