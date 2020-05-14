Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,921 shares of company stock worth $217,035. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

HRZN opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

