Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

