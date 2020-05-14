Howard Kent Purchases 6,170 Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Howard Kent acquired 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $66,574.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,891.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLVF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

