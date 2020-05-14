HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

