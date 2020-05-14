HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 100.48% and a negative return on equity of 96.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million.

Shares of HTGM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,764,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGM. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.99.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

