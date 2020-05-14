HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) PT Lowered to $1.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTGM. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.99.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 100.48% and a negative return on equity of 96.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

