Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Update

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huami from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE HMI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Huami has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.78). Huami had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $153.72 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huami by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Huami in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huami in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huami by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huami in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

