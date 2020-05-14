Hubii Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $37.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

