Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $82,701.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.01989130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00083996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

