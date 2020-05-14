Huobi Token (HT) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, LBank and Bibox. Huobi Token has a market cap of $895.09 million and $183.50 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010548 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

