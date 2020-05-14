HUSD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $132.63 million and approximately $45.32 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.03470369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 133,606,068 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

