Hydro Protocol (HOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $231,811.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, HADAX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $231,811.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

