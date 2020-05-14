Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hyve Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 12.42 ($0.16). The stock had a trading volume of 8,287,307 shares. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 million and a PE ratio of 31.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.27. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 14.96 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

