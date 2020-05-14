IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. IBM comprises 2.0% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.07% of IBM worth $64,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

