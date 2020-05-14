Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.20

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $780,365.58 and $162.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.92 or 0.01991014 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00167552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

