IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. IDEX posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

