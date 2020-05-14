ILCoin (ILC) Price Tops $0.0355 on Major Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $147,209.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003621 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000135 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,415,163,907 coins and its circulating supply is 461,467,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Graviex, FreiExchange, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

