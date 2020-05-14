Imperial Capital Comments on Outfront Media Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OUT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Outfront Media stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,748 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

