Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after acquiring an additional 700,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

IMO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 141,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,693. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.1578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

