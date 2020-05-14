Incent Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. In the last week, Incent has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $4,346.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

