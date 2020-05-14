indaHash (IDH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One indaHash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, indaHash has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. indaHash has a market cap of $1.04 million and $473.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About indaHash

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

