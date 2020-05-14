Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €43.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DWNI. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.21 ($43.26).

DWNI traded down €1.10 ($1.28) on Thursday, hitting €37.55 ($43.66). 1,139,180 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.47 and its 200-day moving average is €35.77.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

