IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 7.1% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 3.69% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $26,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. 138,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,606. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

